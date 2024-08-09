Attend mosque or be punished

Taliban chief tells public workers

Afghan government employees must attend mosque five times a day or face punishment, Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said yesterday in his latest edict.

Since the 2021 Taliban takeover Akhundzada has overseen sweeping restrictions on society -- shutting many women and girls out of education, ordering male chaperones for females and effectively banning music.

"The officials of the ministries and institutions of the (Taliban government) are obliged by Sharia to pray in congregation at their fixed times," said the order signed by Akhundzada.

It added that employees who miss a prayer "without a reasonable excuse" should receive a warning, and if they repeat the transgression "the relevant official is obliged to appropriately punish him".