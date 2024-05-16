Assassination Bid: Slovak PM suffers life-threatening injuries

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot and wounded in an attempted assassination yesterday, the government office said.

Fico, 59, was rushed to hospital in the central city of Handlova after holding a government meeting there, and was being transported by helicopter to the city of Banska Bystrica for urgent treatment, it said.

A Reuters witness heard several shots fired after the meeting in Handlova northeast of the capital Bratislava. Police detained a man and security officials pushed someone into a car and drove off, the witness said.

Fico became prime minister for the fourth time last year after shifting political gears to appeal to a changing electorate.

During a three-decade career, Fico has moved between the pro-European mainstream and nationalistic positions opposed to European Union and US policies. He has also shown a willingness to change course depending on public opinion or changed political realities.

Emergency Services said they had received information about a man being shot in Handlova shortly after 2:30 pm (1230 GMT) and sent an emergency helicopter to a 59-year old patient.

Broadcaster TA3 reported four shots were fired, and that the leftist prime minister had been hit in the abdomen.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, led condemnation of the attack, which also shocked the European Union and Nato member state's allies in central Europe.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova wrote on X: "Utterly shocked by today's brutal attack on #Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, which I condemn in strongest possible terms."

"I wish him lot of strength in this critical moment and early recovery."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock on X, adding: "News of the cowardly assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Fico shocks me deeply. Violence must have no place in European politics."