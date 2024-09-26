Assange to give first public address since release

Controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to break his post-prison silence in an address to the Council of Europe next week, his organisation revealed yesterday.

WikiLeaks said the 53-year-old would travel from his native Australia to Strasbourg on October 1 to testify before a parliamentary legal committee investigating his case.

Assange spent most of the last 14 years either holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London to avoid arrest, or locked up at Belmarsh Prison.

He was released from the British prison in June, after serving a sentence for publishing hundreds of thousands of confidential US government documents.

The trove included searingly frank US State Department descriptions of foreign leaders, accounts of extrajudicial killings and intelligence gathering against allies.

Assange returned to Australia and since then has not publicly commented on his legal woes or his years behind bars.

He has been seen infrequently, appearing at a court in the Marianas Islands, reuniting with his wife on arrival at a Canberra airport and spending time with his family on a quiet beach in Australia.