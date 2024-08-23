Assam plans law for Muslim marriages, divorces

Indian authorities in Assam state have introduced a bill that would require Muslims to register their marriages and divorces, with the chief minister claiming the measure will help stop child marriage.

The bill is seen as a state-level step towards the government's proposed common civil code of law, which is bitterly opposed by Muslim activists as an attack on their faith.

India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law, but personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance are governed by varying rules based on traditions of different faiths.

In Assam, it is already mandatory for other religions to register marriages with civil authorities.

Assam's state government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said the bill would be tabled during the next state assembly.