North Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, South Korea

North Korea criticised a joint military exercise by South Korea, Japan and the United States held this month, state media said yesterday, saying such drills show the relationship among three countries has developed into "the Asian version of Nato".

On Thursday, the three countries began large-scale joint military drills called "Freedom Edge" involving navy destroyers, fighter jets and the nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

Pyongyang will not ignore strengthening of a military bloc led by US and its allies and will protect regional peace with an aggressive response, North Korea's foreign ministry said. It also said Washington was continuing its effort to link up South Korea and Japan to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato).