Asean seeks to tackle Myanmar crisis

The Southeast Asian bloc Asean met in Laos yesterday as it seeks to advance a stalled bid to resolve a crisis in Myanmar and cool tensions in the South China Sea, days ahead of a gathering of top diplomats from the world's biggest powers.

The meeting of the foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be followed by two summits in Laos on Saturday set to address key global issues that will be attended by officials from the US, EU, Japan, China, Russia and more.

Asean's foreign ministers will discuss so far fruitless efforts to end a conflict that has morphed into a civil war in Myanmar.