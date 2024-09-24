‘This is Arvind Kejriwal’s chair’

Says Atishi after taking charge as Delhi CM with an empty chair beside her

India's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took charge as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi yesterday after taking the oath of office on Saturday.

Refusing to sit on the chair used by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi chose to sit on a different chair. "This is Delhi's Chief Minister's chair, this chair, is Arvind Kejriwal ji's," she said after taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat.

The third and the youngest woman Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

"I have full faith that in the election which is due in February, the people of Delhi will elect Arvind Kejriwal ji as Chief Minister again. Till then this chair will be in this room, in expectation of Arvind Kejriwal ji," she said.