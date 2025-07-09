Arming Ukraine prolongs war

Warns Kremlin after Trump pledges more weapons

The Kremlin yesterday warned that sending arms to Ukraine only serves to prolong the conflict, a day after US President Donald Trump pledged "more weapons" for Ukraine to defend itself.

"It is obvious of course that these actions probably do not align with attempts to promote a peaceful resolution," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying in a briefing.

Peskov also criticised European countries for "actively contributing to the continuation of hostilities" with their arms supplies to Ukraine.

Trump's announcement followed Washington saying last week that it was halting some weapons shipments to Kyiv, leaving Ukrainian officials caught off guard and scrambling for clarity.

A pause poses a potentially serious challenge for Kyiv, which is contending with some of Russia's largest missile and drone attacks of the more than three-year war.

"We're going to have to send more weapons -- defensive weapons primarily," Trump told journalists at the White House.

"They're getting hit very, very hard," he said of Ukraine, while adding that he was "not happy" with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and has shown little willingness to end the conflict despite pressure from Trump.

The US president's pledge to ship more arms to Ukraine came after Moscow said Monday that its forces captured its first village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region after advancing towards it for months.

Russia launched a fresh large-scale drone and missile barrage before the announcement, including on Ukraine's military recruitment centres.

Kyiv also said it carried out a drone attack on a Russian ammunition factory in the Moscow region.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said yesterday that it was shocked by the sudden death of Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoit, news of which broke hours after President Vladimir Putin had sacked him.