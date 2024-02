An ethnic Armenian soldier looks through binoculars as he stands at fighting positions near the village of Taghavard in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Armenia on Tuesday said four of its soldiers were killed by Azerbaijani forces in the southern region of Siunik, in a flare-up across the volatile border between the two arch-foes.

"Four people were killed and one injured as a result of fire on Armenian positions from Azerbaijani troops," the Armenian defence ministry said in a statement.