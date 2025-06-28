Armenia cops, clergy scuffle as standoff escalates

A scuffle broke out in Armenia yesterday between clergymen and police, part of an escalating standoff between the influential Church and the Caucasian nation's authorities.

Two sides have been at loggerheads since Catholicos Garegin II -- the church's spiritual leader -- began calling for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign over Armenia's military defeat to Azerbaijan in 2020.

The loss of the disputed Karabakh region to Azerbaijan in 2023, Armenia's arch-foe, has divided the country and escalated the dispute.

On Wednesday, the Armenian authorities said they had foiled a coup plot involving a senior cleric who had rallied opposition to Pashinyan and more than a dozen other suspects.

The latest confrontation erupted after police arrived at the residence of the head of the Apostolic Church to arrest another senior figure, archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan.

He is accused of publicly calling for the government to be overthrown.

Masked police attempted to enter the residence of Garegin II to arrest Adjapahyan.