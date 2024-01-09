Armed militants ambush Indian security forces

In a fresh gunbattle, armed militants reportedly carried out an ambush against Indian security personnel of the state at Moreh, the town in Manipur's Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar, after sundown on Sunday. The security personnel also retaliated and there were reports of casualties on both sides but the state home department officials are unwilling to confirm any deaths or injuries on either side. According to the officials, the incident happened at Moreh ward no 9 around 7:20 pm. Unofficial sources said the ambush by the militants started with attacks using four to five bombs followed by intermittent gunfire. The security forces also retaliated and there were reports of casualties but the sources refused to identify the number of victims or their identities. Several attacks on the security forces have taken place in Moreh after the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year. Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is among the smallest states in India with a population of 3.2 million people. At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis. At least three people were killed and 12, including seven security personnel, seriously injured in the state's Thoubal district on January 1-2. Authorities have re-imposed an indefinite curfew in Thoubal and four other adjoining districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur.