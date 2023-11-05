Armed men spring Guinean ex-dictator from prison

Former Guinean dictator Moussa Dadis Camara was yesterday taken from prison by a heavily armed commando during an operation that sparked heavy gunfire in the capital Conakry, a minister and lawyers say.

At least two other former officials currently on trial alongside Dadis Camara over a 2009 massacre during his presidency were also taken from the central prison, they said.

Justice Minister Aphonese Charles Wright said that at around 0500 GMT "heavily armed men" burst into the prison and "managed to leave with four (prisoners)... notably Captain Moussa Dadis Camara".

He said that the borders had been closed. It was unclear whether Dadis Camara had escaped of his own free will.