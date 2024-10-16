World
AFP, Bangkok
Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 11:56 PM

World
MYANMAR CONFLICT

Armed group claims capture of another town

AFP, Bangkok
Fighters from a Myanmar ethnic armed group have seized another town along a strategic highway to China, the group and a resident said, in the latest setback for the embattled junta.

Northern Shan state has been rocked with fighting since the summer when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against the military along the highway to China's Yunnan province.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) captured the last remaining military base in the town of Hsipaw on Sunday after weeks of fighting, a spokesperson for the group told AFP Monday. "We took all army bases and there is no more Myanmar army in the town," Lway Yay Oo said.

Hsipaw is normally home to around 20,000 people and sits on a highway from Myanmar's second city Mandalay to the China border, along which hundreds of millions of dollars of trade travels annually.

A Hsipaw resident who did not want to be named told AFP Tuesday that TNLA fighters had taken control of the town on Sunday.

