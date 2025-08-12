Arakan Army vows to block elections in its enclave

One of Myanmar's most powerful ethnic groups yesterday pledged to block elections in areas it controls, rejecting polls the military junta has touted as a way of ending the civil war.

The Arakan Army (AA) has emerged as a key challenger to ruling generals since a 2021 coup sparked war and today controls nearly all of Rakhine state.

In addition to the AA, the military is battling an array of other ethnic armies that have long resisted central rule and have been joined on the frontlines by new guerrilla units.