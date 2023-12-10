Apocalyptic conditions grip Gaza

Aid charities have sounded the alarm about an "apocalyptic" situation in Gaza after more than two months of war between Israel and Hamas, warning of starvation and an outbreak of disease. In a video conference with journalists this week, international organisations depicted a bleak picture of what Save the Children called the "horrors" unfolding in the Gaza Strip. "The situation in Gaza is not just a catastrophe, it's apocalyptic... with potential irreversible consequences on Palestinian people," said Bushra Khalidi of Oxfam, another UK-based charity. "Israel safe zones within Gaza are mirage," she added. "Those who survived the bombardment now face imminent risk of dying of starvation and disease," said Alexandra Saieh of Save the Children. "Our teams are telling us of maggots being picked from wounds and children undergoing amputations without anaesthetic," lining up by the "hundreds" for a "single toilet" or roaming the streets in search of food, she added. "There are simply no safe spaces in Gaza, and we've seen this since the (Israeli) directive... calling on people to flee northern Gaza to the south," said Shaina Low of the Norwegian Refugee Council. "Gaza's hospital are becoming morgues. That's unacceptable," said Sandrine Simon of the Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World).