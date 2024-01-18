World
Anymore ‘misadventure’ from Iran will be met forcefully: Pakistan security source

Men read newspapers, after the Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes targeting separatist militants inside Iran, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan January 18, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan's military is on "extremely" high alert and anymore "misadventure" from the Iranian side will be met forcefully, a top Pakistani security source said today, amid escalating tensions between the neighbours.

Death toll in Pakistan strikes on Iran rises to nine: state media

Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants, the Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier in the day, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

push notification