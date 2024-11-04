Angry crowds throw mud at Spain’s king

Furious locals pelted Spain's royals and premier yesterday with mud and cries of "murderers!", forcing officials to cut short their visit to the town worst hit by the floods which have killed more than 200.

The angry crowd in Paiporta focused most of its wrath on PM Pedro Sanchez and the head of the Valencia region, both of whom were whisked away by security. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were hit in the face and clothes with mud as they tried to calm the angry crowd, AFP journalists saw.

Broadcast on Spanish television, the extraordinary scenes underscored the depth of the anger in the country over the response to the nation's worst such disaster in decades.