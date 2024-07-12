Allow Gaza access

Dozens of int’l news groups urge Israel

More than 60 news organizations, including some of the world's largest, yesterday signed an open letter calling on Israel to immediately end restrictions on international media entering and reporting on Gaza.

CNN, the BBC, Agence France-Presse and the Associated Press were among 64 media groups demanding greater access to the enclave that has faced a withering assault by Israel since Hamas's deadly October 7 assault.

"We, the undersigned, request that Israeli authorities end immediately the restrictions on foreign media entering Gaza and grant independent access to international news organizations seeking to access the territory," states the letter, organised by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"Nine months into the war, international reporters are still being denied access to Gaza except for rare and escorted trips arranged by the Israeli military," it said.

"This effective ban on foreign reporting has placed an impossible and unreasonable burden on local reporters to document a war through which they are living," it added.