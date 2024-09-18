Trump recounts apparent assassination attempt, returns to campaign trail

Former US president Donald Trump publicly recounted Sunday's apparent assassination attempt against him in detail for the first time, praising US Secret Service, other law enforcement and the witness who took a photo of the suspect's car that helped lead to his apprehension.

"I was playing golf with some of my friends, it was on a Sunday morning and very peaceful, very beautiful weather, everything was beautiful, it's a nice place to be. And all of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets," Trump said Monday during an X Spaces conversation before returning to the campaign trail.

"But what do I know about that? But Secret Service knew immediately it was bullets, and they grabbed me, and I think probably the other one, Steve is one of the people. Steve Witkoff, a great friend of mine."

Trump recounted how the agent saw the barrel of the gun through the bushes. He then described how law enforcement were able to detain the gunman with the help of a witness who saw the suspect run from the bushes and took a picture of his car.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, has been charged with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number in connection with the incident. He appeared in federal court Monday morning.

Records show a phone associated with Routh was located at golf course starting at 1:59 am on Sunday morning, 11-1/2 hours before the incident.