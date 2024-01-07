Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 for checks

Alaska Airlines ALK.N will temporarily ground its fleet of 65 Boeing 737 MAX 9 BA.N aircraft after a cabin panel blowout forced a jetliner loaded with passengers to make an emergency landing on Friday, CEO Ben Minicucci said. Minicucci said in a statement that the aircraft will be returned to service only after maintenance and safety inspections, which he expected to be completed in the "next few days". He described the move as a precautionary step. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontario, California, suffered the incident soon after departing at 5:06 pm Pacific Time and landed safely back at Portland, Oregon, at 5:26 pm with 171 passengers and six crew, according to the airline and Flightradar24 data. Exterior photos of the aircraft appeared to show that a panel that can be used for a rear mid-cabin exit door had separated from the aircraft, Flightradar24 and safety analysts said. Social media posts showed a window and portion of a side wall missing on the airplane, and oxygen masks deployed. "While this type of occurrence is rare, our flight crew was trained and prepared to safely manage the situation," Alaska said. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the depressurization incident.