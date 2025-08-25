Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza: broadcaster

Palestinians try to reach causalties following Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 25, 2025, with reports stating several killed including journalists. Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on the hospital killed at least 15 people on August 25, including four journalists and one civil defence member. (Photo by AFP)

Al Jazeera on Monday said one of its journalists was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, two weeks after the broadcaster lost six staff and freelancers in an attack.

Mohammad Salama, a photojournalist and cameraman, was killed in an attack on a medical complex that left 14 people dead, the Qatar-based news network said.

His death was "confirmed", a spokesperson told AFP.

Earlier this month, four Al Jazeera staff and two freelancers were killed in an Israeli air strike outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, prompting widespread condemnation.

Mahmud Bassal, Gaza's Civil Defence spokesman, also said the death toll in the latest attack stood at 14, including journalists.

An Israeli explosive drone targeted a building at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, followed by an airstrike as the wounded were being evacuated, Bassal said.