Afghanistan’s Taliban govt enacts ‘vice and virtue’ law

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have announced the codification of laws detailing rules of behaviour and lifestyle based on their strict interpretation of Islamic law.

The 35-article law published in the official gazette on July 31 establishes prohibitions already generally known in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but its enactment could allow for increased control of the population.

The justice ministry announced on its website on Wednesday that the law had been approved by the Taliban's supreme leader, the reclusive Hibatullah Akhundzada, who rules by decree from the southern city of Kandahar.

The white-coat wearing personnel of the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in charge of enforcing the law have been fixtures of Afghan streets since the Taliban swept to power in 2021.