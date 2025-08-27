World
AFP, Kabul, Afghanistan
Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:35 PM

Most Viewed

World
World

Afghanistan bus crash kills 25

Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:30 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:35 PM
AFP, Kabul, Afghanistan
Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:30 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 04:35 PM

At least 25 people were killed and 27 injured when a bus overturned in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, authorities told AFP, a week after the country's deadliest road accident in years.

The crash happened "due to the driver's negligence" on a highway near the capital Kabul leading to the southern city of Kandahar, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Qani said 25 people were killed and 27 were being treated at hospitals for injuries, the extent of which was not specified.

Deadly traffic crashes are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving on highways and a lack of regulation.

Last Tuesday, 78 people, including more than a dozen children, were killed in western Herat province when a bus carrying migrants returning from Iran collided with a motorcycle and a truck, according to authorities.

In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে