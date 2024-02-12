World
AFP, Dijon
Mon Feb 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 12:11 AM

World
LYON MUSEUM

Activists throw soup at Monet painting

Climate activists hurled soup at a Monet painting on Saturday in a museum in southeast France, the latest action by a campaign group that pulled a similar stunt on Mona Lisa last month.

The Musee des Beaux-Arts in France's third largest city said in a communique that the attack on Claude Monet's "Le Printemps" (Spring) took place at 3:30 pm local time Saturday.

The 1872 painting was protected by glass, but will still undergo a close inspection and restoration, the museum said. The museum said it would file a complaint, adding that two activists were arrested.

Riposte Alimentaire ("Food counterattack") claimed the attack in a posting on X, with a woman identifying herself 20-year-old Ilona saying "we have to act now before it is too late."

