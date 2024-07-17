Access to Gaza getting increasingly difficult

Warn 13 leading NGOs, denounce Israel’s ongoing attacks on aid operations

Access to Gaza has become increasingly difficult for humanitarian groups, 13 leading NGOs warned on Monday, accusing Israel's military of blocking much-needed aid from reaching the Palestinian territory.

Denouncing "Israel's systematic obstruction of aid and its ongoing attacks on aid operations", the humanitarian organisations said that Israel had facilitated only 53 -- less than half -- of the 115 relief missions they had planned.

The aid groups slammed what it called Israel's "siege tactics" in its struggle against Hamas.

It said the so-called "humanitarian zone" where most of the strip's population of 2.4 million people now reside had become "an active combat zone" and "extremely unsafe".

The charities also criticised the bombing of UN schools used as shelters by displaced Palestinians. At least six schools have been hit over the past nine days.

"These recent events are exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe at a time when NGOs continue to come up against the obstacles imposed by the continuation of Israeli military operations on the ground," a press release summarising the 13 NGOs' views warned.

Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council were among the charities to contribute to the document.

Since Israel began its ground offensive in Rafah in May, humanitarian workers have faced major difficulties in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip's south.

Israel's capture at the beginning of May of the Rafah crossing, which has since been destroyed, brought aid deliveries to a "complete halt", the NGOs added.

Tonnes of "absolutely necessary aid" were left blocked at the crossing points in the south "due to the deterioration in security conditions", the statement said.

More than 1,500 trucks of humanitarian aid containing medicines, first-aid kits and basic necessities were stuck in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish as a result.

Meanwhile, in the north of the Gaza Strip -- which has been isolated from the south by the Israeli army -- aid delivery is "very limited". Oxfam said it took it five weeks to transport just 1,600 food parcels from Jordan to Gaza -- a journey it said "should take no more than six hours".

At Kerem Shalom, designated since May as a priority crossing point for humanitarian aid, the situation had "deteriorated significantly since Israel's offensive in May", the aid groups said.