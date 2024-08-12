Abbas to visit Russia today

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas will visit Moscow next week to discuss the Gaza war with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Palestinian envoy said.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency cited the Palestinian ambassador in Moscow as saying Abbas will arrive on Monday and meet Putin tomorrow.

Abbas heads the Fatah Palestinian movement.

Ambassador Abdel Hafiz Nofal said the two leaders would discuss events in Gaza since the October 7 attacks on Israel. "They will talk about Russia's role, what can be done."

He added: "We have a very difficult situation, and Russia is a country that is close to us. We need to consult each other."

Moscow for years tried to balance relations with all major players in the Middle East -- including Israel and the Palestinians.

But since the Israel-Hamas war and Russia's own offensive on Ukraine, Putin has moved closer to Israel's foes, Hamas and Iran.