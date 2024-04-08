AAP leaders hold fast to protest against Kejriwal arrest

Top leaders and party workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gathered at Jantar Mantar from 11:00 am yesterday for a day-long mass fasting to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Many senior AAP leaders, including Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, deputy speaker Rakhi Bila, ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain attended the day-long fast in Delhi.

AAP's Delhi unit convener, Gopal Rai, urged people to join the fast against Kejriwal's detainment. He claimed that Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to the Delhi excise policy-related scam was part of a BJP scheme to eliminate AAP.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann of AAP-ruled Punjab participated in a fast at the village of Khatkar Kalan.

Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, also observed a day-long fast along with party members at the sacred Brahma Sarovar. Gupta accused the ruling BJP of "adopting a dictatorial attitude".

"The BJP is killing democracy.. Honest people are being put in jail," he said, adding that neither Kejriwal nor the AAP workers are afraid of the "tactics" adopted by the ruling party. "The arrest of two chief ministers (Kejriwal and Jharkhand's Hemant Soren) during the ongoing elections is revealing the true face of the BJP," he added.