ATTACK ON AIR BASE

9 militants killed in Pakistan

Nine Islamist militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali yesterday damaging three "non-operational" aircraft, the military said, adding that all assailants had been killed by security forces.

Three militants were killed before they entered the base while the others had been cornered before the clearance operation began, the military said in a statement. It did not mention any casualties amongst security personnel.

"No damage has been done to any of the Pakistan Air Force's functional operational assets, while only some damage was done to three already phased out non-operational aircraft during the attack," the military statement said. It earlier said a fuel tanker had also been damaged in the attack.

