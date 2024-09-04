World
9 Maoists killed

Indian police killed at least nine Maoist rebels during a gunfight  yesterday, officials said, with security forces still searching the  forest for more remains and weapons.

The battle took place in  Bailadila mountain range in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh,  Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamal Lochan Kashyap told AFP.  "Authorities have recovered automatic, semi-automatic and other  weapons," he added.

The clash is the latest in India's  long-running Maoist insurgency that began in the 1960s and has cost tens  of thousands of lives.

