9 killed as gunmen attack Hindu pilgrim bus: police

At least nine pilgrims have been killed and 33 others have been injured when their bus, reportedly attacked by terrorists, plunged into a gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Reasi district.

It is not yet known how many have received bullet injuries, Reasi's District Magistrate Vishesh Mahajan told NDTV. The pilgrims were on their way to the cave temple of Shivkhodi.

The bus was severely damaged from impact and bodies lay strewn at the accident site. Several empty bullet casings were also found at the site.

Visuals from the spot showed locals helping in rescue operations as ambulances stood on the side of the road for immediate assistance.

Reinforcements from the police, army, and paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot, the police said, reported news agency PTI.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, and both claim the high-altitude territory in full.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers, and rebels dead.

Violence and anti-India protests have drastically fallen since 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government cancelled the region's limited autonomy.