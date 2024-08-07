75 migrants rescued off Greece

The Greek coastguard yesterday said it had rescued 75 migrants in an area where one of the Mediterranean's worst migrant shipwrecks occurred last year.

They were on board a sailboat southwest of the Peloponnese coastal town of Pylos and will be taken to the port of Kalamata, the coastguard said, without mentioning the nationalities or port of origin.

In June 2023, a rusty and overloaded trawler sailing out of Tobruk in Libya believed to be carrying more than 750 people sank southwest of Pylos.

There were 104 survivors, but more than 600 people are considered to have perished.

Dozens of survivors have filed a criminal complaint against the Greek coastguard, alleging that they took hours to respond despite warnings from EU border agency Frontex and the NGO Alarm Phone.

The Italian coast guard said on Sunday two migrants died and one was still missing after a boat carrying more than 30 people sank around 17 miles south-east of the Italian city of Syracuse, Sicily.

After receiving a distress call late on Saturday, a coast guard boat and an aircraft went to the area, rescued 34 people and took them to the port of Syracuse, the authority said in a statement.