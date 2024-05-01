World
AFP, Raipur
Wed May 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 1, 2024 12:00 AM

7 Maoist rebels killed in India

At least seven Maoist insurgents were shot dead by Indian security forces yesterday, police told AFP, the latest clash in a decades-long conflict waged in the country's wild central forests.

The guerrillas were killed in a remote part of the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Security deployments in the state have been bolstered in the past month with India currently in the middle of a six-week general election.

"Bodies of seven Maoists have been recovered," a police official told AFP.

Two of the cadres killed were women, he said, adding that a large quantity of weapons including automatic firearms had been recovered.

