AFP, Kabul
Mon May 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 12:14 AM

HEAVY RAIN, FLOODS

66 more killed in north Afghanistan

Fresh floods killed 66 people in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, a provincial official said yesterday, in the latest deadly flooding to hit the country.

Heavy floods in multiple districts of Faryab province on Saturday night "resulted in human and financial losses," Asmatullah Muradi, spokesman for the Faryab governor, said in a statement.

"Due to the floods 66 people were killed," he said, adding that at least five people were injured and others were still missing.

The flooding damaged more than 1,500 houses, swamped more than 1,000 acres of agricultural land and killed livestock in their hundreds, he said.

The floods came a day after provincial police said more than 50 people were killed in flash flooding in the western province of Ghor.

Just over a week ago, more than 300 people were killed in flash flooding in northern Baghlan province, according to the UN World Food Programme and Taliban officials.

