6 killed in mosque attack

A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said yesterday, with local residents claiming the minority Shia community had been targeted.

An official said that "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district on Monday at around 9:00pm.

While no group has claimed the attack, the regional chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group frequently targeted Shia communities in the past.