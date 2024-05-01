6 killed in mosque attack

World
AFP, Herat
Wed May 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 1, 2024 12:00 AM

A gunman stormed a mosque in western Afghanistan and killed six people, a government spokesman said yesterday, with local residents claiming the minority Shia  community had been targeted.

An official said that "an unknown armed person shot at civilian worshippers in a mosque" in Herat province's Guzara district on Monday at around 9:00pm.

While no group has claimed the attack, the regional chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group  frequently targeted Shia communities in the past.

