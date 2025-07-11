52 killed in Israeli strikes

Says Gaza civil defence agency as ‘difficult’ truce talks continue

Displaced Palestinians make their way toward the Mawasi area as they flee amid an Israeli ground offensive in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

Hamas agrees to release 10 hostages as part of talks

Trump says ceasefire deal close, this week or next

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in West Bank

Gaza's civil defence agency yesterday said 52 people, including eight children, were killed in Israeli bombardments on the Palestinian territory.

Nearly half of those deaths were recorded in the central city of Deir el-Balah, where at least 17 people were killed, it said.

The series of strikes came just hours after Hamas, which runs Gaza, announced it was willing to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of ceasefire talks in Qatar. The Palestinian group also said it opposes any ceasefire deal that includes a large Israeli military presence in Gaza.

US President Donald Trump extended timeframe for the truce, saying there is a "very good chance" of a deal in Gaza this week or next, but Hamas said talks in Qatar have been "difficult" because of Israel's stubbornness, reports Al Jazeera online.

Gaza's civil defence agency official Mohammed al-Mughair said the latest wave of Israeli bombings hit central and southern Gaza. Eight children and two women were among the dead, he said, adding Israeli aircraft targeted "a gathering of citizens in front of a medical point".

Two people were killed in separate strikes on the Nuseirat camp while four lost their lives at the Bureij camp, both in central Gaza, Mughair said.

Five people living in tents in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the south, he added. Israel's strikes have killed at least 57,680 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said Israeli troops killed a 55-year-old man -- an incident the Israeli army said involved a stabbing attack.

The Ramallah-based health ministry said the body in charge of coordination with Israel informed it that soldiers "shot and killed" the man in Rummanah, near Jenin, in the morning.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, who has been very critical of US ally Israel's offensive in Gaza.