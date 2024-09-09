World
Reuters, Maiduguri, Nigeria
Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:49 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:55 AM

48 killed in Nigerian fuel truck explosion

Reuters, Maiduguri, Nigeria
Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:49 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 08:55 AM
At least 48 people were killed on Sunday in a fuel tanker truck explosion following a collision with another vehicle in north-central Nigeria, the state's disaster management agency said.

The State Emergency Management Agency in north-central Niger state said the fuel truck collided with a truck carrying travellers and cattle. Several other vehicles were also caught up in the accident, it said.

The agency's spokesperson Hussaini Ibrahim put the death toll at 48 and officials were still trying to clear the scene of the incident.

