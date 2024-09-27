46 people drown during Hindu festival in India

At least 46 people, including 37 children, have drowned while celebrating a Hindu festival in eastern India, a local government official said yesterday.

The victims drowned in separate incidents in Bihar state while ritually bathing in rivers and ponds swollen by recent flooding, the official said.

"People ignored dangerous water levels in rivers as well as ponds while bathing to celebrate this festival," said the official.

The drownings occurred from Tuesday across 15 districts of Bihar as devotees marked the Jitiya Parv Hindu festival, observed by mothers for the well being of their children.