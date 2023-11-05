4.4 million people stateless

UN says

The United Nations said yesterday that 4.4 million people worldwide were known to be stateless, though the true figure would be significantly higher due to their relative "invisibility". "At least 4.4 million people in 95 countries are reported to be stateless or of undetermined nationality," the agency said in a statement. "The global figure is widely recognised to be significantly higher given the relative invisibility of stateless people in national statistical exercises." UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, said statelessness had a "devastating impact" on those left without a nationality, as it called for more to be done to combat such exclusion. Not recognised as citizens of any country, stateless people are often deprived of human rights and access to basic services, often leaving them politically and economically marginalised and vulnerable to discrimination, exploitation and abuse, the UNHCR said. A disproportionate number of the world's stateless people are members of minority groups, for which statelessness tends to perpetuate and worsen the discrimination and marginalisation they already face, the UNHCR said. "Though statelessness has many causes, in many instances it can be resolved through simple legislative and policy changes. I call upon states worldwide to take immediate action and ensure no one is left behind," said UN refugees chief Filippo Grandi. The figures came as the UNHCR marked the ninth anniversary of its "IBelong" campaign on the issue.