AFP, Jos
Wed May 22, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed May 22, 2024 12:00 AM

40 killed in Nigeria gunmen attack

Gunmen on motorbikes stormed a mining community in central Nigeria, killing up to 40 people and torching homes, residents said, in the latest violence to hit a region troubled by resource disputes and intercommunal strife.

The attack late on Monday took place in Plateau state, where in December nearly 200 people were killed in raids on mostly Christian villages.

Armed men invaded Zurak mining community in Wase district in the evening, shooting sporadically at residents and torching houses, Plateau state commissioner for information Musa Ibrahim Ashoms told AFP by telephone.

He initially gave an estimate of around 40 killed, but later said only nine had so far been confirmed dead after speaking to local officials as the situation was still unclear.

