4 killed, dozens hurt in US mass shooting

A mass shooting involving several assailants has left at least four people dead and dozens wounded in the US state of Alabama, police said on Saturday night.

"We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people" in the Five Points South district of Birmingham just after 11:00 pm, police officer Truman Fitzgerald said.

Officers found two adult males and one adult female who was unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, Fitzgerald said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth victim died at a local hospital, he added. Dozens of people were wounded in the shooting with at least four sustaining life-threatening injuries, Fitzgerald said. The others had "various injuries", he added.