37 dead after tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam

Dozens of rescuers were scrambling in Vietnam yesterday to trace four missing people after retrieving the bodies of dozens killed when a thunderstorm capsized a boat in the top tourist destination of Halong Bay, authorities said.

Despite a calm sea, rescuers, from police and border guards to divers and navy personnel, were battling limited visibility hours before the expected landfall in northern Vietnam of Typhoon Wipha, which is now approaching Hong Kong.

The government said rescuers had managed to retrieve the sunken boat and revised down the death toll to 35 from an initial 38 on Saturday, while cutting an estimate of those aboard to 49 from 53, though officials fear the toll could still rise.

All the tourists aboard were Vietnamese, including several children, the official Vietnam News Agency said.

"My brother can swim, but I was told everything happened too fast," Tran Trung Tu, 39, whose sibling was 32, told Reuters.

The accident was one of the worst in recent years in the Unesco-protected archipelago of thousands of limestone islands about 200 km northeast of Hanoi.