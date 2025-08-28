36 killed in India as heavy rains hit Himalayas

Pakistan issues flood alerts as India opens dams

Heavy rain swept across the Himalayas, killing at least 36 people in India over the past 24 hours and forcing authorities to open major dams, in turn triggering flood alerts on three rivers in neighbouring Pakistan.

In the deadliest single disaster, a landslide killed 33 people near the Hindumountain shrine of Vaishno Devi on a pilgrim route in India's federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Three more people died as floodwaters burst the banks of rivers in the district of Doda and swamped low-lying areas, authorities added.

About 200 children were stranded yesterday after flood water engulfed a school building in the northern state of Punjab, local media said.

Vehicles tumbled off the Madhopur barrage over the Tawi river when parts of it collapsed after being lashed by heavy rain overnight into yesterday morning, video images showed. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Some highways linking Jammu to the rest of India were also damaged.

Officials were battling to restore "almost non-existent" telecommunications services, Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said.

"We had 612 mm rainfall in Jammu region since August 23 till today. This is 726% above-normal rainfall in the region during this time of the year. It is the highest rainfall in the region since 1950," Mukhtar Ahmad, Director at the India Meteorological Department in Srinagar, told Reuters.