35 killed in Pak sectarian clashes

A land feud between tribes in northwestern Pakistan has spilled over into days of sectarian fighting with machine guns and mortars, killing 35 people so far, officials said yesterday.

The Sunni Muslim Madagi and Shiite Mali Khel tribes have been fighting since Wednesday, when a gunman opened fire at a council negotiating a decades-long dispute over farmland, local police official Murtaza Hussain said

While no one was wounded in that attack, Hussain said it reignited longstanding religious tensions between the clans who live side-by-side in the Kurram district on Afghanistan border.

"Initially a land dispute, the issue has now escalated into sectarian violence," Hussain told AFP.

Inter-family feuds are common in Pakistan.

However, they can be particularly protracted and violent in the mountainous northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where communities abide by traditional tribal honour codes.

A senior government official from Kurram district, who asked to remain anonymous, also gave a death toll of 35 but said 151 more people had been wounded.

"The conflict, now in its fifth day, has escalated into a Shia-Sunni dispute," he said. "All attempts to resolve the conflict have failed."

A police source, who asked not to be identified, said both sides were using automatic weapons and mortars in fighting focused around the town of Parachinar, which had been blockaded by law enforcement.