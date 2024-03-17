34 migrants missing off Tunisia, 2 dead

Tunisian authorities rescued 34 migrants and found two dead bodies off the North African country's southeastern coast on Friday, said the National Guard in a statement. Another 34 people are believed to be missing, they added, after survivors told them that there were 70 on board before their vessel capsised. "We were able to intercept a crossing attempt of the maritime border, rescuing 34 passengers of different nationalities and recovering two bodies," read the statement. The National Guard said it was still searching for the missing passengers. Survivors told authorities they had set sail from "a neighbouring country" before their boat capsised. Tunisia and Libya are the main north African departure points for irregular migrants.