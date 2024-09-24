30 bodies found in boat adrift off Senegal coast

Senegal's navy has recovered at least 30 bodies from a boat discovered adrift around 70 kilometres off the coast of the capital Dakar, the army said yesterday.

Investigations are under way to establish where the vessel came from and to confirm the death toll, the army said in a statement. Senegal's coastline sees frequent tragedies involving attempts to reach Europe by boat.

After being alerted to the incident late Sunday, a navy patrol towed the adrift, long, wooden fishing boat known as a pirogue to the port of Dakar where it arrived around 06:00 am (GMT) yesterday, the statement said.