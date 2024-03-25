3 soldiers hurt by China water cannon

Says Philippines

Three Philippine troops were injured in the latest China Coast Guard water cannon attack on a Filipino supply vessel near a South China Sea reef, Manila's national security adviser said yesterday.

The Philippine government said Saturday's confrontation caused severe damage to the Unaizah May 4 vessel while it was on its way to deliver troops and provisions to a Philippine navy ship grounded atop the Second Thomas Shoal.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing off rival claims from other countries, including the Philippines, and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said three navy personnel aboard the vessel were injured in Saturday's incident.

The extent and nature of their injuries were not disclosed. Four crew members were injured by broken glass in an earlier China Coast Guard water cannon attack on the same vessel on March 5.