29th time on the top of the world

Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa reached the top of Mount Everest for the 29th time yesterday, breaking his own record for the most summits of the world's highest mountain.

"Kami Rita reached the summit this morning. Now he has made a new record with 29 summits of Everest," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organiser, told AFP.

Sherpa, also known as "Everest Man", first summited the 8,849-metre (29,032-foot) peak in 1994.

Since then he has climbed Everest almost every year, guiding clients. Last year, Sherpa climbed Everest twice to reclaim his record as another guide, Pasang Dawa Sherpa, equalled his number of ascents.

He has also conquered other challenging 8,000-metre peaks including the world's second-highest mountain, K2 in Pakistan.

Nepal has issued 414 Everest permits to mountaineers for this year's spring climbing season, which runs from April to early June.