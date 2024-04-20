World
AFP, Beirut
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:27 AM

Most Viewed

World

28 Syrian pro-govt forces killed in IS attacks: monitor

AFP, Beirut
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:27 AM

Islamic State group fighters on Thursday killed 28 Syrian soldiers and affiliated pro-government forces in two attacks on government-held areas of the war-torn country, a war monitor said.

In one attack, "22 regular army soldiers and fighters from pro-government forces were killed when IS jihadists opened fire on a military bus in eastern Homs province", said the Syrian Observatory for Human rights.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Most of those killed were members of the Quds Brigade, a group comprising Palestinian fighters that has received support from Damascus ally Moscow in recent years, according to the Britain-based monitor.

Separately, "six Syrian soldiers died in another IS attack against a base near Albu Kamal," in eastern Syria, the monitor reported.

State media has yet to report on the attacks.

IS overran large swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, proclaiming a so-called caliphate and launching a reign of terror.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের বিরুদ্ধে কোনো রাজনৈতিক মামলা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘তাদের ভাগ্য ভালো আমরা ক্ষমতায় আছি। আমরা তাদের মতো প্রতিশোধপরায়ণ না, তাই তারা এখনও কথা বলার সুযোগ পায়।’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মূল্যস্ফীতির বাংলাদেশে খাবারের জন্য ‘ফুড চ্যালেঞ্জ’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification