25 killed in migrant wreck off Mauritania

At least 25 migrants have died and dozens are missing after their boat capsized off Mauritania, the country's news agency AMI said yesterday, in the latest in a string of migrant tragedies off the coast of West Africa.

Approximately 300 people were on the boat, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The Mauritanian coastguard "saved the lives of 103 illegal immigrants and recovered 25 bodies, following the sinking of their boat off the coast of the capital Nouakchott", AMI reported, citing a coastguard commander.