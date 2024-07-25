World
AFP, Nouakchott
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 03:49 AM

Most Viewed

World

25 killed in migrant wreck off Mauritania

AFP, Nouakchott
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 03:49 AM

At least 25 migrants have died and dozens are missing after their boat capsized off Mauritania, the country's news agency AMI said yesterday, in the latest in a string of migrant tragedies off the coast of West Africa.

Approximately 300 people were on the boat, said the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Mauritanian coastguard "saved the lives of 103 illegal immigrants and recovered 25 bodies, following the sinking of their boat off the coast of the capital Nouakchott", AMI reported, citing a coastguard commander.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল

এ সময় তিনি পুরো ঘটনা ও হত্যাকাণ্ডের আন্তর্জাতিক তদন্তের দাবি জানান।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

২৮ জুলাই থেকে ১ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত এইচএসসি ও সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification