AFP, Moroni
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:12 AM

MIGRANT crisis

25 killed as boat capsizes off Comoros

AFP, Moroni
Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 12:12 AM

A survivor from the capsizing of a migrant boat that claimed 25 lives off the Comoros told AFP yesterday that smugglers sank the vessel and fled on a speedboat.

Authorities in the Indian Ocean nation have opened an investigation into the sinking late Friday of a vessel transporting around 30 migrants from the Comoros island of Anjouan to the French department of Mayotte.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said at least 25 people were killed and only five survived the sinking, the latest on a well-known route to smuggle people to Mayotte. Among the survivors was a 19-year-old Comorian who said he only made it through because he knows how to swim.

